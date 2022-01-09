Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars fans dress as clowns in hopes of convincing ownership to make change

Fans are taking issue with a report the team plans on keeping general manager Trent Baalke for 2022

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jacksonville Jaguars fans dressed as clowns as they walked into TIAA Bank Field for the team’s season-ending game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The game featured a "Klown out" as fans wore the clown costumes in hopes of persuading team owner Shad Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke. 

Fans in the stands hold up a sign before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan painted as a clown in the stands before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jags at TIAA Bank Field Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

Rumors of Jacksonville’s decision to possibly retain Baalke as the team tries to hire a new coach stirred the fan base ahead of the search for a new head coach.

"I understand from a fan’s perspective," Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence said earlier in the week. "Would I do that personally? No, I wouldn’t do that. But fans feel how they feel and it’s hard. Like I said, this year’s been disappointing for all of us. We wanted to win a lot more games, so I get the frustration."

Fans in the stands hold up a sign before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Jan. 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville started the season with optimism, a new coach in Urban Meyer, the prospective face of the franchise in Lawrence and veteran players who joined the team in free agency.

But it has been anything but a dream season for the Jaguars.

General manager Trent Baalke of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during training camp at TIAA Bank Field July 29, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville entered Week 18 with a 2-14 record. The team fired Meyer in the middle of the season after a series of controversies over the course of the calendar year, and Lawrence and the veterans haven’t exactly lived up to expectations.

Jacksonville will look to hire a new coach to guide Lawrence and the Jags for 2022 and beyond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com