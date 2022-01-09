Jaguars fans dress as clowns in hopes of convincing ownership to make change

Jacksonville Jaguars fans dressed as clowns as they walked into TIAA Bank Field for the team’s season-ending game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The game featured a "Klown out" as fans wore the clown costumes in hopes of persuading team owner Shad Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke.

Rumors of Jacksonville’s decision to possibly retain Baalke as the team tries to hire a new coach stirred the fan base ahead of the search for a new head coach.

"I understand from a fan’s perspective," Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence said earlier in the week. "Would I do that personally? No, I wouldn’t do that. But fans feel how they feel and it’s hard. Like I said, this year’s been disappointing for all of us. We wanted to win a lot more games, so I get the frustration."

Jacksonville started the season with optimism, a new coach in Urban Meyer, the prospective face of the franchise in Lawrence and veteran players who joined the team in free agency.

But it has been anything but a dream season for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville entered Week 18 with a 2-14 record. The team fired Meyer in the middle of the season after a series of controversies over the course of the calendar year, and Lawrence and the veterans haven’t exactly lived up to expectations.

Jacksonville will look to hire a new coach to guide Lawrence and the Jags for 2022 and beyond.

