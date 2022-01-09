Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars fan fires savage shot at GM during trivia game

Jaguars fans dressed as clowns to protest ownership

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan took a big shot at general manager Trent Baalke on Sunday as fans decided to fill the stadium dressed as clowns to protest some of the owner's decision-making.

A woman was participating in a trivia question segment at TIAA Bank Field. She had to guess which Jaguars football player played football at the University of Miami, was drafted in 2014 and has been a captain of the team for about five years.

Fans dressed up as clowns during the fourth quarter in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on January 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The woman replied: "C, fire Baalke."

Jaguars fans who do not want to see the team retain Baalke as general manager cheered the woman on.

The Baalke remark came as fans protested the reported decision made by owner Shad Khan to retain the general manager for the 2022 season and have him involved in the decision to name the team’s next head coach. The NFL Network reported Monday Baalke would return.

JAGS CLOWN COLTS 26-11, KEEP INDY FROM MAKING PLAYOFFS

Fans dressed as clowns watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville started the season with optimism, a new coach in Urban Meyer, the prospective face of the franchise in Lawrence and veteran players who joined the team in free agency.

But it has been anything but a dream season for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville entered Week 18 with a 2-14 record. The team fired Meyer in the middle of the season after a series of controversies over the course of the calendar year, and Lawrence and the veterans haven’t exactly lived up to expectations.

General Manager Trent Baalke of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 29, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The team ended the 2021 season on a high note. Jacksonville beat the Indianapolis Colts, 24-11, ending their playoff hopes.

