Jaguars fan fires savage shot at GM during trivia game

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan took a big shot at general manager Trent Baalke on Sunday as fans decided to fill the stadium dressed as clowns to protest some of the owner's decision-making.

A woman was participating in a trivia question segment at TIAA Bank Field. She had to guess which Jaguars football player played football at the University of Miami, was drafted in 2014 and has been a captain of the team for about five years.

The woman replied: "C, fire Baalke."

Jaguars fans who do not want to see the team retain Baalke as general manager cheered the woman on.

The Baalke remark came as fans protested the reported decision made by owner Shad Khan to retain the general manager for the 2022 season and have him involved in the decision to name the team’s next head coach. The NFL Network reported Monday Baalke would return.

Jacksonville started the season with optimism, a new coach in Urban Meyer, the prospective face of the franchise in Lawrence and veteran players who joined the team in free agency.

But it has been anything but a dream season for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville entered Week 18 with a 2-14 record. The team fired Meyer in the middle of the season after a series of controversies over the course of the calendar year, and Lawrence and the veterans haven’t exactly lived up to expectations.

The team ended the 2021 season on a high note. Jacksonville beat the Indianapolis Colts, 24-11, ending their playoff hopes.