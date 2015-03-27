Expand / Collapse search
Jaguars expect changes, maybe even wholesale moves, following season finale at Titans

By | Associated Press
    Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Mike Mularkey yells for his team to spike the ball to stop the clock during the final seconds of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. New England won the game 23-16. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (The Associated Press)

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne (7) is sacked by New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012. The Patriots won 23-16. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (The Associated Press)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars have one week of stability remaining.

Changes are coming. Players know it. Coaches sense it. Everyone inside the building awaits inevitable moves that could make last season's roster turnover seem like minor tweaks.

In a league in which winning is all that matters, the Jaguars (2-13) realize they haven't done enough to prevent massive upheaval under new owner Shad Khan.

So as players prepare for Sunday's season finale at Tennessee (5-10), they also are bracing for what potentially lies ahead.

Khan has been mum recently about pending decisions. He said last month he didn't want to make any "knee-jerk reactions," but that was before the season became the worst in franchise history.

Jacksonville has lost 11 of its past 12 games, including four in a row.

