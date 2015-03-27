Jaguars edge Saints 27-24

Jordan Palmer hit Kevin Elliott with an 11-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 13 seconds left, lifting the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 27-24 preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints on Friday night.

Even before that score, Jacksonville (No. 31 in the AP Pro 32) saw continued progress from second-year quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who outperformed Drew Brees of the Saints during the first half.

Gabbert completed 13 of 16 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, the first a 16-yard strike to rookie Justin Blackmon, who was making his preseason debut.

Brees was 10 of 13 for 133 yards and one touchdown, an 8-yard pass to Devery Henderson.

Undrafted rookie Travaris Cadet had 90 yards from scrimmage and a TD for New Orleans (No. 9 in the AP Pro 32).