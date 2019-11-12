Jacksonville Jaguars' Doug Marrone gets mind blown over NFL RedZone channel

Every NFL fan who has ever watched a game knows that once you tune into the NFL RedZone it will definitely have an adverse effect on how you watch games going forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone became just the latest example of how the channel alters a fan’s viewing experience. Instead of watching each down unfold about 30 seconds to one minute at a time, the RedZone channel takes you in and out of games consistently.

The Jaguars were on a bye week and apparently Marrone was able to take a peek at the channel.

“Well, I’ll tell you, yesterday was the first time I was able to kind of watch some stuff, and I don’t normally do it,” Marrone said Monday, according to Jaguars Wire.

“But I got around and I watched that NFL Network RedZone. That stuff’s crazy. It goes from game to game to game. It was crazy. I didn’t know they had that stuff.”

Marrone now knows how NFL fans feel when they are able to tune into nearly all of the games over the course of any given Sunday during the season.

Jacksonville’s fourth-year head coach will now have to prepare for a pivotal AFC South matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this coming Sunday. The Jaguars are 4-5 this season and are coming off a loss in Week 9 to the Houston Texans.