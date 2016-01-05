Jaguars' Bortles broke left thumb in season finale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has a broken thumb on his non-throwing hand, an injury that won't affect his offseason.

Bortles broke his left thumb in the season finale Sunday at Houston. He was injured on one of the season-high eight sacks the Jaguars (5-11) allowed in the 30-6 loss, but he finished the game. Bortles completed 17 of 32 passes for 239 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

General manager Dave Caldwell said Tuesday that Bortles will be in a cast for a couple of weeks, but should be fine for the team's offseason program.

Bortles set franchise passing records for yards (4,428) and touchdowns (35) this season. He also led the league with 18 interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL