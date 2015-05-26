Jagr moves into 4th place on all-time points list

Sunrise, FLA (SportsNetwork.com) - Florida Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr moved into fourth place on the NHL all-time points list on Thursday.

Jagr's assist on Aleksander Barkov's goal late in the second period gave him 1,799 career points to move past Ron Francis to sit all alone in fourth place.

Gordie Howe is in third place with 1,850 points.

Jagr also had another assist in the game that moved into a tie for sixth place with Adam Oates in helpers with 1,079.