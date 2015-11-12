Expand / Collapse search
Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice for Texans

Sep 27, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who left the team's Nov. 1 win over the Tennessee Titans with a lower back injury, returned to practice on Wednesday.

Per the Houston Chronicle, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien described the second-year player as day to day.

The first overall pick in the 2014 draft, Clowney has 21 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in seven games this season.

The Texans take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. If Clowney is unable to play, Whitney Mercilus figures to fill in once again. Mercilus recorded 3.5 sacks against the Titans.