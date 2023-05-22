Expand / Collapse search
Jaden Hullaby, former college football player at Texas and New Mexico, dead at 21

Hullaby's family asked for help locating him on Friday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jaden Hullaby, a former football player who competed at Texas and New Mexico, has died, both schools said Monday after his family reported him missing. Hullaby was 21.

The cause of Hullaby’s death was not made known. A relative posted on social media Sunday that Hullaby had been missing since Friday and the family could not "track any of his devices," according to ESPN. He was last spotted in the Dallas area before his death was announced.

Jaden Hullaby for Texas

Jaden Hullaby, #29 of Texas Longhorns, warms up before the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing," Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time."

New Mexico added, "The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him."

Jaden Hullaby tackled

New Mexico Lobos running back Jaden Hullaby, #28, is tackled by linebacker Adrian Otero, #6, and defensive back Harvey Clayton Jr., #14 of the Maine Black Bears, during the first half of their game at University Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Hullaby’s brother, Lando, posted a heartbreaking tweet about Jaden.

"Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King," he wrote.

Jaden Hullaby carries the ball

New Mexico Lobos running back Jaden Hullaby, #28, runs for yardage against the Maine Black Bears during the second half of their game at University Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Jaden Hullaby was a linebacker and tight end in college. He appeared in one game for Texas in 2020 but did not play in 2021. He would switch to tight end with the Lobos and had two catches for 44 yards in eight games. He entered the transfer portal after the season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.