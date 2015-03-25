Jacobs doubtful for Giants, Webster out

East Rutherford, NJ (SportsNetwork.com) - New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs is expected to miss a third straight game due to persistent injuries to his hamstring and knee.

The Giants have listed Jacobs, who rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns at Chicago in Week 6 prior to being sidelined, as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

New York will likely use a combination of Peyton Hillis and Andre Brown, who was activated from the short-term injured reserve list Thursday. Early-season starter David Wilson (neck) was officially placed on IR Thursday to make room for Brown, now recovered from a fractured fibula sustained during the preseason.

On the defensive side, cornerback Corey Webster has been ruled out for New York's post-bye week clash with groin and ankle injuries. The veteran has participated in just four of the Giants' nine games this season, having previously been sidelined with a hip flexor strain.

Defensive tackle Shaun Rogers (knee), moved to IR along with Wilson on Thursday, has been declared out as well.

Wide receiver Victor Cruz is probable to face the Raiders after missing some practice time this week with a stiff neck. Cornerback Terrell Thomas (knee) and tight end Adrien Robinson (foot) are also expected to play.