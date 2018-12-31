Jacksonville Jaguars’ Tom Coughlin rips running backs for sitting on the bench during blowout loss

Tom Coughlin, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ vice president of football operations, ripped running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon on Sunday after the team’s loss to the Houston Texans.

Fournette and Yeldon were seen sitting on the bench during the blowout 20-3 loss and it didn’t sit well with Coughlin. The players appeared to be disengaged from the rest of the team and Coughlin took exception.

“I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette,” he said in a statement. “They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player.”

It appeared to be a fitting end to the Jaguars’ season. The team was one win away from a Super Bowl last season and this year finished 5-11.

Team owner Shad Khan urged Coughlin in a statement to retain coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell — even though the team finished in last place in the AFC South.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.