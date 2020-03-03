Expand / Collapse search
Jackson State student manager makes incredible shot with just seconds left: 'We want Snacks!'

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Jackson State men’s basketball student manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee became a fan favorite during Monday’s senior night after he sank an incredible 3-point shot with just 17 seconds left in the game.

The Tigers were already up, 73-46, over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Tigers when Lee suited up with just 2:05 left in the game.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY 

After missing two shots, Snacks hit a 3 that sent the crowd into a chant: “We want Snacks!”

Lee later shared the video to Twitter with an inspirational message.

“Never let anybody tell you what you " can’t ’' do. Stay Down and wait for your moment”

Jackson State will play Alabama State Thursday and Alabama A&M on Saturday, CBS Sports reported.

