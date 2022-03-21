Jackson Mahomes wants to do TikTok 'collab' with newly signed Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs may need to brace themselves as Jackson Mahomes and newly signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster might be joining forces to do a TikTok "collab" this season.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs last week to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, the older brother of Jackson.

Both Smith-Schuster and Jackson are arguably the most famous TikTok stars from the NFL world, and the younger brother typically posts videos from the sidelines and in the stands during games.

Jackson appeared to be on board with the signing, according to a recent Instagram story he posted.

"Now we have to collab..," Jackson wrote after the signing.

Jackson Mahomes — one of his brother’s biggest supporters — is usually seen on the sidelines or in a suite with Brittany Matthews, his brother’s now-wife, as they cheer on the Chiefs.

During a game against the Baltimore Ravens last September, Jackson was seen on video throwing a water bottle at a gloating Ravens fan who had been screaming at him.

He reacted to the incident on Twitter, saying, "they were thirsty."

Smith-Schuster has been criticized for posting TikTok videos of himself doing viral dances on opponents’ fields during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which drew questions over where his focus was.

Social media was quick to react to news of the potential TikTok "collab."

Smith-Schuster spent five years with the Steelers after the team selected him 62nd overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He had a breakout season in 2018, catching 111 passes for 1426 yards, but has failed to match that production ever since. Smith-Schuster underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last October.

On Sunday, Smith-Schuster said he couldn't wait to embrace his new fans in Kansas City.

"I think for myself, I love Pittsburgh. The fan base is amazing there. They took me in for about five years and obviously coming into this year, although playing my last game with Pittsburgh in Arrowhead and starting off my new season in Arrowhead, it's going to be unbelievable," he said, via a team transcript. "I've heard the fan base is amazing, so I can't wait to embrace them."