Jackson Mahomes wants to do TikTok 'collab' with newly signed Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Social media was quick to react to news of the potential TikTok 'collab'

By David Aaro | Fox News
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs may need to brace themselves as Jackson Mahomes and newly signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster might be joining forces to do a TikTok "collab" this season. 

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs last week to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, the older brother of Jackson. 

Both Smith-Schuster and Jackson are arguably the most famous TikTok stars from the NFL world, and the younger brother typically posts videos from the sidelines and in the stands during games.

Jackson appeared to be on board with the signing, according to a recent Instagram story he posted. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets with his brother Jackson Mahomes (left) at the American Airlines Center on Mar 10, 2019.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets with his brother Jackson Mahomes (left) at the American Airlines Center on Mar 10, 2019. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

"Now we have to collab..," Jackson wrote after the signing. 

Jackson Mahomes — one of his brother’s biggest supporters — is usually seen on the sidelines or in a suite with Brittany Matthews, his brother’s now-wife, as they cheer on the Chiefs.

During a game against the Baltimore Ravens last September, Jackson was seen on video throwing a water bottle at a gloating Ravens fan who had been screaming at him. 

He reacted to the incident on Twitter, saying, "they were thirsty."

Smith-Schuster has been criticized for posting TikTok videos of himself doing viral dances on opponents’ fields during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which drew questions over where his focus was. 

JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers poses for a photo with fans before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers poses for a photo with fans before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images))

Social media was quick to react to news of the potential TikTok "collab."

Smith-Schuster spent five years with the Steelers after the team selected him 62nd overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He had a breakout season in 2018, catching 111 passes for 1426 yards, but has failed to match that production ever since. Smith-Schuster underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last October. 

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs with the ball during the game against the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs with the ball during the game against the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.  (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Smith-Schuster said he couldn't wait to embrace his new fans in Kansas City. 

"I think for myself, I love Pittsburgh. The fan base is amazing there. They took me in for about five years and obviously coming into this year, although playing my last game with Pittsburgh in Arrowhead and starting off my new season in Arrowhead, it's going to be unbelievable," he said, via a team transcript. "I've heard the fan base is amazing, so I can't wait to embrace them."

