Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Jackets' Wisniewski has fractured ankle

By | Sports Network

Columbus, OH – Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Scott Howson announced via Twitter on Friday that defenseman James Wisniewski will be sidelined six weeks with a fractured ankle.

Wisniewski, who will not require surgery to repair the injury, was hurt blocking a shot during the second period of Thursday's 4-1 victory at Dallas.

Signed by Howson as a free agent to a six-year contract worth a reported $33 million this past offseason, Wisniewski has two goals, 15 assists and a minus-18 rating in 29 games for the Blue Jackets.