Jackets' Wisniewski has fractured ankle

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Scott Howson announced via Twitter on Friday that defenseman James Wisniewski will be sidelined six weeks with a fractured ankle.

Wisniewski, who will not require surgery to repair the injury, was hurt blocking a shot during the second period of Thursday's 4-1 victory at Dallas.

Signed by Howson as a free agent to a six-year contract worth a reported $33 million this past offseason, Wisniewski has two goals, 15 assists and a minus-18 rating in 29 games for the Blue Jackets.