Jackets' Lebda returns from IR; Sanford goes on

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated defenseman Brett Lebda from injured reserve on Friday and placed goaltender Curtis Sanford on it.

Lebda missed five games with a hand injury suffered at Anaheim on February 3. Signed by the club on January 19, Lebda has picked up one goal in five games.

Sanford has missed three games with an upper-body ailment and is listed as day-to-day.

This season, Sanford has gone 10-13-4 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.