Jack scores go-ahead basket with 11.1 seconds to play, Rutgers holds off USF 74-73

Kadeem Jack hit an off-balance, go-ahead shot in the lane with 11.1 seconds to play and Rutgers rallied from a 15-point, second-half deficit to defeat South Florida 74-73 on Saturday.

Jack and J.J. Moore had 20 apiece as the Scarlet Knights (11-18, 5-11 American Athletic Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Victor Rudd had 26 points to lead South Florida (12-17, 3-13) but his drive across the lane and layup attempt with about 2 seconds left fell off the rim and John Egbunu could not convert the tip on the rebound. The loss extended the Bulls' season-high losing streak to six games. Egbunu finished with 12 points and Zach LeDay had 10.

The win for Rutgers came less than a week after it blew a 15-point second-half lead on the road against Central Florida.