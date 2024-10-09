Ivanka Trump can't help but marvel at Mets' wild October ride: 'OMG!'

The New York Mets are leaving just about everybody speechless, including Ivanka Trump.

The Mets advanced to the National League Championship Series on Wednesday after their 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS.

All four runs came on a Francisco Lindor grand slam, because of course they did - he's been their MVP all season long, and some believe he should get the NL vote over Shohei Ohtani.

Nonetheless, Lindor got the party going in Citi Field on Wednesday, and after the game, the daughter of the former president couldn't help but contain her excitement - and all she needed was nine characters.

"OMG! METS" Trump posted on X.

The interjection could be out of pure excitement, but "OMG" has been the team's rallying cry since the summer. Mets infielder Jose Iglesias released a song by the same title, and it's become every Mets fan favorite tune.

After every home run, members of the Mets take a photo with a bright orange sign that says "OMG."

The Trumps are no strangers to the Mets; Donald Trump was at Game 7 of the 2006 National League Championship Series at Shea Stadium and could be seen in many photos right after Carlos Beltran's infamous strikeout.

The Mets are starting to feel like a team of destiny. New York had a chance to be eliminated from postseason contention on the final day of the season, but the Mets split a wild doubleheader to clinch. Then, in their wild-card series, they were two outs away from going home.

Trailing 2-0, Pete Alonso belted a three-run homer. It was the first in MLB history by a player when his team was trailing in the ninth inning or later of a winner-take-all postseason game.

They will face the winner of the Dodgers-Padres series.

