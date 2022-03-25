Expand / Collapse search
Italy kicked out of World Cup contention, again

Italy won the Euro but will not be in the World Cup

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Arrivederci, Italia.

Italy’s place in the World Cup is a staple of the international game’s storied history and has long been a platform for soccer’s greatest stars.

North Macedonia's national soccer team fans celebrate the victory against Italy at the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match, in a street in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Thursday, March 24, 2022.

North Macedonia's national soccer team fans celebrate the victory against Italy at the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match, in a street in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

The 2022 World Cup slate will not include Italy after the team failed to qualify for a second straight time after losing to North Macedonia from Palermo on Thursday.

Italy recorded 32 shots without a single score, losing to North Macedonia, 1-0 on a last-minute score by Aleksander Trajkovski.

While the Italians have grown into the worldwide sport’s most recognized, beloved and loathed groups, soccer fans collectively threw up their hands after watching Italy miss a consecutive World Cup.

North Macedonia players celebrate as Italy's Alessandro Bastoni reacts after his team's got eliminated at the end of the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Italy and North Macedonia, at Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, March 24, 2022. North Macedonia won 1-0.

North Macedonia players celebrate as Italy's Alessandro Bastoni reacts after his team's got eliminated at the end of the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Italy and North Macedonia, at Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, March 24, 2022. North Macedonia won 1-0. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

In their last appearance bidding for a WC spot, Italy was ousted by Sweden (1-0) in the European playoff, which was a shocker then.

By many fans’ accounts, the Italian team this year had the foundation to make the World Cup, with names like Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Jorginho and Marco Verratti taking the field.

"I’m sure this team has a great future. I’m supporting these players now more than ever," said team manager Roberto Mancini.

North Macedonia will face off against Portugal next for a slot in the World Cup bracket. Portugal defeated Turkey, 3-1, to move on.

Italy's Joao Pedro reacts after missing a scoring chance in the World Cup qualifying play-offsoccer match between Italy and North Macedonia, at Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, March 24, 2022. North Macedonia won 1-0.

Italy's Joao Pedro reacts after missing a scoring chance in the World Cup qualifying play-offsoccer match between Italy and North Macedonia, at Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, March 24, 2022. North Macedonia won 1-0. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

The 2022 World Cup is set to be hosted in Qatar.