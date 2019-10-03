Soccer fans get 'thumb down' after urging TV presenter to take off her top

A female TV presenter in Italy gave a literal "thumb down" to rowdy soccer fans who urged her to take off her top during a recent match.

Diletta Leotta, a broadcaster for DAZN Italia and Radio 105, was met with alleged chants of “Get your t—s out!” during an outing at Stadio San Paolo in Naples.

The 28-year-old blonde was sporting a hot pink skirt, white short-sleeved top and nude pumps.

Leotta, who has more than 4.5 million Instagram followers, took the invasive request from fans all in fun. In a video posted online, she’s seen smiling and wagging her finger. She then proceeds to give a "thumb down" to the crowd.

Leotta is no stranger to public scrutiny of her body. In 2017, nude images of the TV host were leaked online by hackers, according to The Sun.

"I want to say to the girls or the boys who have experienced the same thing, that you should not feel guilty,” she said at the time. "Everyone has the right to do what they want with their life, their privacy and their mobiles."