Italian tennis federation wants to host under-21 tournament

The Italian tennis federation says it wants to host a year-end tournament in Milan or Turin starting next year for the world's top under-21 male players.

Federation president Angelo Binaghi says the tournament would award 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) in prize money.

The ATP confirmed to The Associated Press that plans for a "Next Generation" tournament are in the works, with an announcement expected after Wimbledon. A few cities are bidding to host the event, which ATP president Chris Kermode is anxious to introduce.

The tournament would likely be held in early November the week before the ATP Finals in London and have a similar format to that event.

Binaghi says the tournament would invite the top seven under-21 players in the ATP rankings plus one wild card.