Islanders place defensemen Boychuk, Visnovsky on injured list; recall defenseman Reinhart

The surging, but banged-up New York Islanders are putting defensemen Johnny Boychuk and Lubomir Visnovsky on the injured list and recalling defenseman Griffin Reinhart under emergency conditions from Bridgeport of the AHL.

Boychuk, on the list retroactive to Nov. 27, has already missed three games because of a lower-body injury. Visnovsky's move is retroactive to Nov. 28 due to an upper-body injury that has kept him out of two games.

Also Wednesday, the Islanders activated forward Michael Grabner, out all season following hernia surgery.

The 20-year-old Reinhart has no points in three games this season with the Islanders — his first NHL games. He has two goals and six assists in 15 games with Bridgeport.

During New York's overtime victory over Ottawa on Tuesday, the Islanders lost defenseman Travis Hamonic (upper body) and forward Cal Clutterbuck (lower body). Both are day to day.