Isaiah Sykes scores career-high 36 points helping UCF beat Temple 94-90 in double OT

Isaiah Sykes scored a career-high 36 points with nine rebounds, and the UCF Knights edged eighth-seeded Temple 94-90 Wednesday night in double overtime in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

No. 9 seed UCF (13-17) won its second straight and third in the last five. The Knights will play top-seeded Cincinnati in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Tristan Spurlock had 19 points for UCF. Calvin Newell had 13 and Kasey Wilson added 12.

Temple (9-22) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Will Cummings scored 25 points and had nine assists with four steals for Temple before fouling out with 4.2 seconds left. Quenton DeCosey scored a career-high 28 points. Anthony Lee added 17 and Dalton Pepper had 14.

Sykes had a jumper waved off at the end of regulation and missed a 3-pointer well short at the end of the first overtime.