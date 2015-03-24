Expand / Collapse search
September 12, 2015

Isaiah Sykes scores career-high 36 points helping UCF beat Temple 94-90 in double OT

    Central Florida guard Daiquan Walker, left, drives against Temple guard Will Cummings (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the American Athletic Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 12, 2014, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Central Florida guard Isaiah Sykes, bottom battles with Temple's Josh Brown (1) and Will Cummings, top right, for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the American Athletic Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 12, 2014, in Memphis, Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Isaiah Sykes scored a career-high 36 points with nine rebounds, and the UCF Knights edged eighth-seeded Temple 94-90 Wednesday night in double overtime in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

No. 9 seed UCF (13-17) won its second straight and third in the last five. The Knights will play top-seeded Cincinnati in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Tristan Spurlock had 19 points for UCF. Calvin Newell had 13 and Kasey Wilson added 12.

Temple (9-22) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Will Cummings scored 25 points and had nine assists with four steals for Temple before fouling out with 4.2 seconds left. Quenton DeCosey scored a career-high 28 points. Anthony Lee added 17 and Dalton Pepper had 14.

Sykes had a jumper waved off at the end of regulation and missed a 3-pointer well short at the end of the first overtime.