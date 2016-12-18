Is Luis Suárez Headed To Real Madrid?

Is the Spanish media better than the English media? One soccer star believes that is the case.

Liverpool striker Luis Suárez is fed up with the British tabloids and is ready to listen to offers — especially from Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan striker, who has been linked with Madrid in Spanish media reports, told a Montevideo radio station on Wednesday that Liverpool's fans are fine, but he would consider moving to another club.

"Liverpool has treated me very well and I only have words of thanks for the fans, but I'm not prepared to keep putting up with everything the British press says," Suárez told Radio 890. "I love Liverpool and everyone knows I have a contract, but if there's a chance of playing elsewhere, I'd think about it."

As for a possible transfer to Spain, he told Radio 890 that he had spoken to his agent and that there was "nothing concrete" about a move. But he added "it would be difficult to say 'no' to Real Madrid."

"Liverpool wants me to stay, but I don't know what will happen," Suárez said. "I've worked so hard since I was a kid to reach where I am, to keep putting up a few reporters like those of England, who are trashing me unfairly, because they haven't valued what I do in the stadium as a player, instead they've judged me for my attitudes, and you reach a moment where you get tired."

Suárez has been a controversial figure in English football since being suspended for eight games in December 2011 for making racist insults toward Manchester United defender Patrice Evra during a match.

In April, he was given one of English football's longest suspensions for on-pitch misbehavior — a 10-match ban for biting an opponent, Branislav Ivanovic, during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

"I know I've made mistakes and when I have I've apologized, but the press has dedicated itself to talking about me as if they've known me all my life, saying things that have nothing to do with football," Suárez said.

Based on reporting by The Associated Press.

