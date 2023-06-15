Expand / Collapse search
Irish soccer club grants player’s release to participate in popular dating show ‘Love Island’

Scott van der Sluis is the goalkeeper for Shelbourne Football Club

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
A new "bombshell" has entered the villa. 

Shelbourne Football Club announced Thursday that goalkeeper Scott van der Sluis has been granted a release to participate as a contestant in the popular British dating game show "Love Island." 

Shelbourne Goalkeeper Scott van der Sluis poses for a portrait

Goalkeeper Scott van der Sluis poses for a portrait during a Shelbourne squad portrait session at AUL Complex in Clonsaugh, Dublin.  (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"Shelbourne Football Club can confirm that Scott van der Sluis has left the club," the team said in a news release. 

"The goalkeeper requested and was granted a release from his contract so he can take a break from his professional football career to participate in the ITV television show Love Island."

The show confirmed Van der Sluis’ arrival in a tweet. 

"I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself the staff and the players," head coach Damien Duff said in jest. 

"All jokes aside, I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC, and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds."

Shelbourne goalkeeper Scott van-Der-Sluis walks on to the pitch

Shelbourne goalkeeper Scott van-Der-Sluis before the Extra.ie FAI Cup Final match between Derry City and Shelbourne at Aviva Stadium in Dublin in November 2022. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Van der Sluis, 22, signed with the club in June 2022 and made his debut in August of that year during their FAI Cup Round of 16 victory over Bonagee. He renewed his contract with the team for the 2023 season shortly thereafter. 

The Welsh soccer player has also represented his country on the youth international level. 

"I’d like to thank Shelbourne FC for everything they’ve done for me, the gaffer, the lads, the staff, the fans and people around the club have been brilliant with me since coming in," Van der Sluis said in a statement. 

"I’ve loved my time at Shels, football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change-up in life," he continued.

"Shels are a great club going in the right direction and I look forward to seeing what the lads can achieve. Shels is my club, I’ll be cheering on the lads as a fan when I leave the villa."


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.