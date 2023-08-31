Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Iranian weightlifter banned for life after shaking hands with Israeli opponent

Mostafa Rajaei was a member of the Iranian national team

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
An Iranian weightlifter has been banned from the sport for life after he was seen shaking hands with an Israeli competitor.

Mostafa Rajaei took a photo with Maksim Svirsky at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Poland.

Noted by the New York Post, Iran does not recognize Israel, and it disallows all contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes.

Image of powerlifting weights

A stack of weights in the warm-up room at the Men's Middleweight Powerlifting event at The World Games 2022 on July 9, 2022, at Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) Concert Hall in Birmingham, AL.  (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The weightlifting federation bans athlete Mostafa Rajaei for life from entering all sports facilities in the country and dismisses the head of the delegation for the competition, Hamid Salehinia," the Iran Weightlifting Federation announced.

The federation called the act "unforgivable."

In 2021, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asked competitors "not to shake hands with a representative of the (Israeli) criminal regime to obtain a medal." Iranian athletes were even disqualified and provided medical certificates to avoid Israeli athletes in recent years.

Image of powerlifting weights

Ahmad Razm Azar of Georgia competes in the men's up to 80 kg category at the Para Powerlifting World Cup on March 7, 2021, in Bogota, Colombia.  (Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

Rajaei "crossed the red lines of the Islamic Republic" at the event where the Iranian delegation had been "sent with the support of the federation."

Rajaei finished second overall in the men's over-35 age group in the 240-pound division at the event. He broke the world record with a 430-pound clean and jerk.

Image of powerlifting weights

Nakatsuji Katsuhito of Japan places weights onto the bar as he warms up in the practice area ahead of the Men's up to 107 kg during day four of the Para Powerlifting World Cup at Wythenshawe Forum on March 28, 2021, in Manchester, England.  (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He is a former member of the Iranian national team.