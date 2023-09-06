Expand / Collapse search
Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz thinks it’s ‘great’ Donald Trump and ‘60 other thousand people’ will attend rivalry game

It is the 70th matchup between Iowa and Iowa State

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Former President Trump will be in the crowd for the Week 2 matchup between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, as the two schools face off for the 70th time. 

Informed on Tuesday of Trump’s plans, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz provided a neutral response. 

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally on April 27, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"Great. There’s going to be about 60 other thousand people, too. So, that’s great," Ferentz told reporters at a press conference. 

Trump last attended the Cy-Hawk rivalry game in 2015, a 31-17 Hawkeyes victory. 

"We’re thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend," Trump’s former acting attorney general, Matt Whitaker, said in a press release, per the Des Moines Register. "President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans." 

Kirk Ferentz coaches against Iowa State

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and running back Kamari Moulton, #28, look on during a timeout during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Ferentz was clearly more focused on preparing for the Cyclones than who would be in attendance on Saturday at Jack-Trice Stadium in Ames. 

"That’s great," Ferentz added. "Election year in Iowa." 

Both Iowa and Iowa State won their opening games for the 2023 college football season, with the Hawkeyes beating Utah State and the Cyclones taking down Northern Iowa. 

Michigan transfer Cade McNamara made his Iowa debut in Week 1, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a 36-yard touchdown pass on the second play from scrimmage. 

Kirk Ferentz speaks to the media

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during the Hawkeyes' media day on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"Gosh, I was so fired up," McNamara said. "We got the exact look we wanted. To be honest, I was kind of surprised that play was called that early. I was expecting maybe a play-action or something. I was so fired up to hit that, and Seth made a great play on it."

The Cyclones beat Iowa in 2022 after losing six straight in the series. 

