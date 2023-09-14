Iowa's Cade McNamara loses it over word choice while talking Western Michigan's defense: 'Not expecting that'

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara learned about phrasing on Tuesday as he conducted his media availability ahead of the team’s game against Western Michigan.

McNamara has helped guide Iowa to the No. 25 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25. He was talking about the Broncos’ defense and his expectations when he started to laugh.

"Our level of communication up front, with me, the backs. Everything just being on the same page because we know these guys are going to come — a lot," McNamara said before bursting out in laughter. "I’d appreciate it if none of you posted a video of that."

It was too late for that. The clip scoured social media.

"We have to be on key with our hots, we have to be on key with our protection," he said before laughing again. "Damn it. I was not expecting that."

Iowa topped Iowa State to win the Cy-Hawk Trophy, 20-13. McNamara was 12-of-22 with an interception. Hawkeyes running back Jaziun Patterson ran for 86 yards on 10 carries and had a touchdown.

"We get to watch guys improve during the course of a year and during practice. He’s done that," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "Hopefully he’s got a lot of good football in front of him right now."

McNamara praised Patterson’s ability to pick up blocks as well.

"Jaz did such a good job of picking up corner blitzes," he said. "A lot of those secondary pressures are tough blocks for a back to make, and he’s consistently making them right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.