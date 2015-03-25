Iowa State's Anthony Booker says he's sorry for making obscene gesture at West Virginia

Iowa State senior Anthony Booker has apologized for making an obscene gesture during Saturday's win over West Virginia.

Booker was on the bench when he made the gesture toward the Mountaineers' student section shortly after being called for a flagrant foul.

Booker says in a statement released by the school that he got "caught up" in the emotions of a hard-fought game and lost his composure. Booker says he regrets putting the school and the basketball program in a poor light.