Iowa State suspends senior DB David Sims for opener after credit card incident

Iowa State coach Paul Rhoads says defensive back David Sims has been suspended for the season opener against Northern Illinois.

Sims was accused of charging gas, groceries and shoes on the debit card of a Des Moines woman who had loaned it to her son before he visited Ames.

Story County attorney Stephen Holmes says Sims paid restitution of just over $600 to the victim. If he stays out of a trouble for a year the incident will be expunged from his record.

Sims, a senior from Gainesville, Fla., was the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2009. Rhoads says Sims, who was removed as a co-captain after the incident, has already addressed the team about the issue.