Iowa State commit throws down insane between-the-legs dunk during game

Five-star Iowa State recruit Omaha Biliew showed off his athleticism in a ridiculous manner during his most recent high school game with a dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Biliew plays at Waukee Senior High School in Iowa and is considered one of the Top 15 overall prospects in the nation. Standing at 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, Biliew is expected to make an immediate impact on a Cyclones team that plays a tough Big 12 Conference schedule.

Biliew showcased that athleticism in a big rivalry game against Waukee Northwest when he dropped 21 points to aid in the 22-point victory, but it was his between-the-legs dunk that had the entire crowd going nuts at the end of the game.

It seemed so easy for Biliew, who got a fastbreak pass and knew exactly what to do with it.

This is high school basketball, and not only do 6-foot-8 stars come every now and again, but this type of athleticism is rare for the sport.

The vicious dunk was the cherry on top of a great performance for Biliew and his team, and rivalry wins are always much sweeter than the rest.

Biliew received more than 12 offers to play Division I basketball next year, with Texas Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia and others sending him letters.

When he made his commitment to stay local at Iowa State in July, legendary college basketball commentator Dick Vitale showed his love for the decision.

"The @CycloneMBB fans are celebrating big time as they get a commitment from the highest rated PTPER in the history of the school in OMAHA BILIEW," he tweeted at the time.

The Cyclones are currently ranked 12th in the nation with a 14-4 record on the season. They have a big game against Kansas State next on the schedule, as the No. 5 Wildcats lead the conference with a 17-2 record.