Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State commit throws down insane between-the-legs dunk during game

Biliew used all of his 6-foot-8, 210-pound frame to glide through the air, sending the crowd into a frenzy

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Five-star Iowa State recruit Omaha Biliew showed off his athleticism in a ridiculous manner during his most recent high school game with a dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy. 

Biliew plays at Waukee Senior High School in Iowa and is considered one of the Top 15 overall prospects in the nation. Standing at 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, Biliew is expected to make an immediate impact on a Cyclones team that plays a tough Big 12 Conference schedule. 

Biliew showcased that athleticism in a big rivalry game against Waukee Northwest when he dropped 21 points to aid in the 22-point victory, but it was his between-the-legs dunk that had the entire crowd going nuts at the end of the game. 

Omaha Biliew #28 of Team World shoots a three point basket against Team USA during the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.  (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

It seemed so easy for Biliew, who got a fastbreak pass and knew exactly what to do with it. 

This is high school basketball, and not only do 6-foot-8 stars come every now and again, but this type of athleticism is rare for the sport. 

The vicious dunk was the cherry on top of a great performance for Biliew and his team, and rivalry wins are always much sweeter than the rest. 

Omaha Biliew #8 of World Team shoots against Kel'el Ware #11 of USA Team in the third quarter during the Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 08, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Biliew received more than 12 offers to play Division I basketball next year, with Texas Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia and others sending him letters. 

When he made his commitment to stay local at Iowa State in July, legendary college basketball commentator Dick Vitale showed his love for the decision. 

"The @CycloneMBB fans are celebrating big time as they get a commitment from the highest rated PTPER in the history of the school in OMAHA BILIEW," he tweeted at the time. 

Omaha Biliew #28 of Team World shoots a free throw against Team USA during the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Cyclones are currently ranked 12th in the nation with a 14-4 record on the season. They have a big game against Kansas State next on the schedule, as the No. 5 Wildcats lead the conference with a 17-2 record. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.