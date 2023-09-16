Iowa cheerleader's pants fall to ankles during backflip, still sticks landing

The Iowa Hawkeyes came away with a win Saturday, but one cheerleader isn't celebrating much.

During a break in the action, cheerleaders hit the end zone to perform.

However, one routine did not go as planned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One cheerleader opted for your ordinary cartwheel/backhand spring/360-degree backflip.

But when the cheerleader launched into the final flip, he lost his drawers below his knees.

But he wasn't phased one bit.

When both feet hit the ground, his pants were at his ankles, and he received an audibly surprised reaction from the crowd.

MISSOURI UPSETS NO. 15 KANSAS STATE ON WALK-OFF 61-YARD FIELD GOAL

The most impressive part about it was he stuck the landing.

He was quick to pull his pants back up to his waist, and some of his teammates couldn't help but laugh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes defeated Western Michigan, 41-10.