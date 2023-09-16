Expand / Collapse search
Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa cheerleader's pants fall to ankles during backflip, still sticks landing

Iowa was taking on Western Michigan

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Iowa Hawkeyes came away with a win Saturday, but one cheerleader isn't celebrating much.

During a break in the action, cheerleaders hit the end zone to perform.

However, one routine did not go as planned.

Iowa cheerleaders

The Iowa cheerleaders lead the team onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers Nov. 12, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.  (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One cheerleader opted for your ordinary cartwheel/backhand spring/360-degree backflip.

But when the cheerleader launched into the final flip, he lost his drawers below his knees.

But he wasn't phased one bit. 

When both feet hit the ground, his pants were at his ankles, and he received an audibly surprised reaction from the crowd.

The most impressive part about it was he stuck the landing.

He was quick to pull his pants back up to his waist, and some of his teammates couldn't help but laugh.

Kinnick Stadium

Fans watch the matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.  (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes defeated Western Michigan, 41-10.