IOC president says chromosome testing ‘scientifically not true anymore' in determining man and woman

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach faced more questions about the gender eligibility controversy involving two boxers competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics in what was his final press conference before the Games conclude this weekend.

Bach, who was first elected in 2013, did not sway from the IOC's stance on the eligibility concerns surrounding boxers Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan when speaking to the media Friday.

"This is not a question of inclusion. That’s never played a role in all this," Bach said. "This is a question of justice."

The scrutiny began when the International Boxing Association, which the IOC withdrew its recognition of in 2023, put out a statement last month about the two boxers' disqualification from the International Boxing Association World Championships in 2023. The IBA’s president said at the time that Khelif and Lin were disqualified after they were found to have "XY chromosomes."

But the IOC has maintained that both athletes meet the committee’s eligibility concerns.

"Women have the right to participate in women’s [events], and we will not rely on — which test? I have been seeing a transcript of this very interesting press conference of this organization (IBA) where it was not even clear which tests have been performed, which results they have been produced. And, anyway, what was reported there is not up to science," Bach continued.

"I have explained before the issues we have. It is not as easy as some may in these cultural wars may now want to portray it that XX or XY is the clear distinction between the men and women. This is scientifically not true anymore. And, therefore, these two are women. And they have the right to participate in the women’s competition. This has nothing to do with inclusion in any way."

Bach said the IOC abandoned genetic gender testing in 1999, and under the new systems in place, the committee’s stance remains "very clear."

"Women must be allowed to take part in women’s competitions. And the two [boxers] are women," he said.

When asked if the IOC would be willing to review its policies ahead of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, Bach said the organization would be open to it.

"That’s what we have said from the very beginning. If somebody is presenting us a scientifically solid system – how to identify man and woman – we’re the first ones to do it. We do not like this uncertainty. We do not like it for the overall situation for nobody. So, we would be more than pleased to look into it. But what is not possible is that somebody saying that ‘this is not a woman’ just by looking at somebody or by falling prey to a defamation campaign by not a credible organization with highly political interests."

The IOC put out a statement Aug. 1 clarifying that all boxers competing in the women’s events "comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).

"As with previous Olympic boxing competitions, the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport," the statement added.

Bach’s comments came just hours before Khelif won a gold medal in the women’s 66-kilogram division after defeating the reigning welterweight world champion, Yang Liu of China, by unanimous decision.

Lin will compete for gold in the women’s featherweight division Saturday.