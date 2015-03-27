IOC extends deal for athletes' career program

The IOC has renewed an agreement with a job recruitment agency that helps Olympic athletes find work after their sports career is over.

The International Olympic Committee agreed to an eight-year extension of a deal with Swiss-based Adecco for the "athlete career program."

The Olympic body says the program is aimed at helping athletes "transition smoothly into life after sport."

The IOC says the program, which started in 2005, has provided career services to more than 10,000 Olympic athletes from 100 countries.