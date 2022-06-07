Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

International Skating Union raises age limit from 15 to 17, months after Beijing Olympics doping scandal

The new age limit will apply for the 2026 Winter Olympics

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The International Skating Union on Tuesday voted to raise the minimum age for senior skaters from 15 years old to 17 years old, four months after Russian Federation figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance at the Beijing Winter Olympics. 

Valieva was just 15 years old at the 2022 Winter Olympics. 

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts after skating during the Women Single Skating Short Program on day eleven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 15, 2022 in Beijing, China. 

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts after skating during the Women Single Skating Short Program on day eleven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 15, 2022 in Beijing, China.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

In a press release, the ISU said that the new minimum age will be implemented gradually, with the 2024-2025 season being the first with the new age requirement. The ISU cited the "physical and mental health, and emotional well-being" of the skaters as the reason for the new minimum age requirement. 

"The ISU Congress voted in favor of the ISU Council Proposal 22 to gradually increase the age limit for Senior Skaters from 15 to 17 years for the sake of protecting the physical and mental health, and emotional well-being of the Skaters," the ISU said in a press release. "There will be no change for the season 2022/23. An increase to 16 years for the season 2023/24 and an increase to 17 years for the season 2024/25 and subsequent seasons will then be implemented."

RUSSIAN FIGURE SKATER’S POSITIVE DRUG TEST AFTER WINNING GOLD IN TEAM EVENT DELAYS MEDAL CEREMONY: REPORT

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Skaters age 15 will be allowed to compete next season, with the following year's age limit being 16. Skaters will have to be 17 years old in order to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics

"This is a very important decision," ISU president Jan Dijkema said. "I would say a very historic decision."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Valieva was not specifically mentioned, the Russian skater's positive test in Beijing stirred the discussion around raising the minimum age for skaters. 

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts to their score with choreographer Daniil Gleikhengauz (R) and coach Eteri Tutberidze (L) after the Women Single Skating Free Skating on day thirteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 17, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts to their score with choreographer Daniil Gleikhengauz (R) and coach Eteri Tutberidze (L) after the Women Single Skating Free Skating on day thirteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 17, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Beijing, Valieva helped the Russian team to a gold-medal finish in the team event before a positive test was reported. Valieva was allowed to continue competing, struggling mightily in the women’s free skate competition before finishing fourth and failing to medal. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.