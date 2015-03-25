Injury will force Olympic champion figure skater Evan Lysacek to miss Sochi Games

Reigning Olympic men's figure skating champion Evan Lysacek will miss the Sochi Games because of a torn labrum in his left hip.

Lysacek tore the labrum, along with another muscle in his abdomen, during a hard fall in August. He pursued an aggressive course of treatment and returned to the ice in October. But the "excruciating pain" intensified as he increased his training, and doctors told him last week that he was risking permanent damage if he continued.

Lysacek made his announcement Tuesday on the "Today" show. Earlier, he told The Associated Press he's "crushed" at not being able to compete and represent the United States in Sochi. He says even though he knew the injury was a serious one, he "really believed this was going to work out."