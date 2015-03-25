Injuries force Edu, Ashe out of US men's training camp; Shea also ailing, but could return

Midfielder Maurice Edu has dropped out of the U.S. men's training camp ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers because of a sports hernia.

Edu, fellow midfielder Brek Shea and defender Corey Ashe all withdrew Monday. No replacements were added to the roster, which now stands at 28 players. Shea, who has a lingering calf strain, is returning to Dallas for treatment and could rejoin the U.S. team at a later date.

The Americans play Belgium here Wednesday in an exhibition. They also have an exhibition against Germany on June 2 before resuming World Cup qualifying. Seeking its seventh straight World Cup berth, the U.S. travels to Jamaica on June 7, plays Panama four days later in Seattle, and then faces Honduras in Salt Lake City on June 18.