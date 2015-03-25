Injured Saints TE Graham active vs Bills; Buffalo scratches RB Spiller, LB Lawson

New Orleans has decided to activate injured tight end Jimmy Graham for Sunday's game against Buffalo, but has scratched running back Mark Ingram for a fifth straight game because of his injured toe.

The Bills have scratched running back C.J. Spiller because of his sprained left ankle and starting linebacker Manny Lawson because of a hamstring pull.

Graham injured his left foot at New England on Oct. 13 and had the bye week to rest. He did not practice most of this week. Graham's activation is no guarantee he'll play.

Buffalo's scratches include cornerback Justin Rogers, linebacker Ty Powell and guard Antoine McClain.

Those deactivated by New Orleans included safety Roman Harper (knee), defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker (knee) and running back Travaris Cadet.