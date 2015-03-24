IndyCar drivers in for quite a shift at Detroit Grand Prix after racing at Indianapolis 500

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

IndyCar drivers are in for quite a shift.

The Detroit Grand Prix will feature racing at speeds up to 165 mph on bumpy streets with 13 turns on an island between the United States and Canada.

Less than a week ago, many of those same drivers were going about 70 mph faster on a smooth surface around an oval at the Indianapolis 500.

Marco Andretti says the races are as different as baseball and basketball.

Simon Pagenaud and Mike Conway hope the Detroit Grand Prix is a lot like it was in 2013.

Pagenaud and Conway each won once last year on Belle Isle's street circuit. And they had the fastest cars during a pair of practice sessions Friday. Pagenaud turned a lap of 108.950 mph, just slightly faster than Conway.