The Cleveland Indians signed outfielder Ryan Raburn to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

The deal includes a club option for 2016.

Raburn has hit .274 with 14 doubles, 13 homers and 38 RBI in 67 games this season, his first with the Indians.

The 32-year-old owns a career batting average of .258 with 109 doubles, 67 home runs and 254 RBI in 633 games with Detroit and Cleveland.