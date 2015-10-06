Indians promote general manager Chris Antonetti

CLEVELAND (AP) The Indians have shifted their front office, promoting general manager Chris Antonetti to president of baseball operations and naming Mike Chernoff their new general manager.

With president Mark Shapiro leaving Cleveland after 24 seasons to take the same position with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Indians have moved Antonetti, who has been the GM over the past five seasons, into a role ''overseeing the direction of all our baseball decision-making.''

Chernoff has worked as Antonetti's assistant since 2010 and had drawn interest from other teams. Derek Falvey will preplace Chernoff. He has been the club's director of baseball operations.

The team said the moves will not impact business operations with owner Paul Dolan assuming Shapiro's responsibilities. Dolan said the club's front-office structure is similar to one adopted recently by several other teams.

The Indians finished 81-80 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.