Indians OF Choo out of lineup

Shin-Soo Choo is out of the lineup for Cleveland's game against Kansas City with an injury to his left hamstring.

The outfielder was replaced by a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game. Manager Manny Acta said after the game that Choo had tightness in the hamstring.

Aaron Cunningham will start in right field and bat ninth Wednesday. Carlos Santana will hit in the third spot in the batting order normally occupied by Choo.

Choo, who is coming off an injury-plagued season in 2011, is batting .237 with no homers and nine RBIs in 15 games.