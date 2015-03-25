Indians grant Reynolds release

The Cleveland Indians officially released Mark Reynolds on Monday, four days after designating the power-hitting infielder for assignment.

Reynolds belted 13 home runs over the opening two months of this season, his first with the Indians, but has hit just two since and batted a woeful .098 in July while striking out 23 times in 51 at-bats.

The 30-year-old, who ranked fourth in the National League with 44 homers while with Arizona in 2009 and had 37 as a member of the Baltimore Orioles two years later, posted a .215 overall average with 15 homers and 48 RBI in 99 games for Cleveland.

Reynolds inked a one-year, $6 million contract with the Indians in December. He is now free to sign with any major league team after clearing waivers.