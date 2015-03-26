Indians edge A's in series opener

Carlos Santana hit a home run and Kosuke 1, in the opener of a game series.

Huff (2-2) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four to earn the win.

Chris Perez tossed a perfect ninth to record his 30th save of the season.

Santana and Fukudome both had a pair of hits for the Indians, who have won three of four.

Brandon McCarthy (7-7) gave up two runs on five hits over eight innings to suffer just his second loss since July 4. He walked one and registered a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Jemile Weeks had an RBI double for the A's, losers of three in a row and four of their last five.