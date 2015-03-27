Indians claim 13-0 exhibition win over Mudcats

Jason Donald homered and drove in five runs in the Cleveland Indians' 13-0 exhibition rout Tuesday of the Carolina Mudcats, their new Single-A affiliate.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Shelley Duncan each hit solo homers. Donald had a two-run single in the seventh and a three-run shot in the eighth.

Starter Derek Lowe threw three strong innings in the Indians' stress-free final tuneup before their regular season opener Thursday against Toronto.

The 38-year-old Lowe looked healthy after leaving his last start early with tightness near his right ribcage. He looked fine this time, finishing with three strikeouts and no walks while retiring nine of 10 batters.

Cabrera's homer in the first came when he sent the first pitch he saw from Scott Barnes over the 20-foot wall in left.