Indians' Carrasco flirts with no-no, fans 15 in one-hitter vs. Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Carlos Carrasco pitched a one-hitter, allowing only a seventh-inning single, and struck out a career-high 15 to lead the Cleveland Indians over the Kansas City Royals 6-0 Friday night.

The AL Central Royals didn't come close to a hit until Alex Rios lined a single to center with one out in the seventh.

Carrasco (14-11) was trying to pitch Cleveland's first no-hitter since 1981, when Len Barker threw a perfect game.

On July 1, Carrasco was within one strike of a no-hitter against Tampa Bay when Joey Butler singled on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth.

This was the sixth time this season the Indians took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning.

Jose Ramirez, Abraham Almonte and Roberto Perez homered. Edinson Volquez (13-9) took the loss.

A day after the Royals clinched their first division crown since 1985, manager Ned Yost opted to sit most of his starters. Ben Zobrist and Rios were the only regulars in the lineup.

Ramirez homered in the first and connected in the second for a two-run drive. Perez hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Franklin Morales.

Carrasco fanned every Royals batter at least once. He struck out Zobrist, Paulo Orlando and Jonny Gomes three times.

All of Carrasco's strikeouts were swinging, as the Royals chased his sharp-breaking pitches out of the strike zone. He walked two.

Volquez yielded three runs on four hits, while walking two and striking out seven over six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: LF Michael Brantley was a late scratch after batting practice, missing his third straight game with a right shoulder injury. He hurt the shoulder on a diving catch attempt Tuesday at Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .158 average in four road starts.

Royals: RHP Kris Medlen threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings to win 2-0 on Sept. 15 at Cleveland. He is 10-2 with a 1.99 ERA in 25 career September appearances.