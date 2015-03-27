Indians blast Royals 8-2 to stretch run

CLEVELAND, April 28 (Reuters) - The Cleveland Indians overpowered divisional rival Kansas City 8-2 at Progressive Field on Thursday to stretch their home winning streak to 10 games.

The win also stretched their lead atop the American League Central Division to 4.5 games over the slumping Royals, who have lost six consecutive games.

"We're not thinking about series sweeps," said designated hitter Shelley Duncan. "We're not looking at what month it is.

"We're not looking at who we're playing next or what is going to happen next month. We're taking it day to day. It's a big reason of why we are where we are."

Choo Shin-Soo and Carlos Santana hit back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning and Grady Sizemore and Duncan also launched solo home runs.

Duncan's blast sparked a five-run outburst in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach.

"Choo has had more success of late. Santana has gotten on base 11 of the last 12 games," said Indians manager Manny Acta.

"To see them hit those home runs back to back was very nice because we are going to need everyone of those guys."

Cleveland starter Fausto Carmona allowed two runs on five hits through seven innings while giving up two walks and striking out two.

Wilson Betemit drove in both Kansas City runs with a double in the seventh inning.

"Just the whole road trip, we didn't pitch, we didn't hit when we needed to. We just could never do anything when we needed to do it," Royals right fielder Jeff Francoeur said.

"We just need to get home. We've played well at home this year."

