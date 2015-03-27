Indians activate Hafner, place Duncan on paternity list

The Cleveland Indians have activated designated hitter Travis Hafner from the 15-day disabled list.

Hafner had surgery on May 31 to repair a damaged meniscus in his right knee.

In his 11th big league season and 10th with the Tribe, the veteran hit just .242 in 39 games with six home runs and 23 runs batted in before the setback.

Cleveland also placed outfielder Shelley Duncan on the paternity list. He is batting .221 with seven home runs and 19 RBI over 55 games for Cleveland this season.