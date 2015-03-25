Indians' 8-game win streak ended by Fernandez, who strikes out 14 to help Miami win 10-0

The Cleveland Indians had outscored opponents 50-21 during their eight-game winning streak, so maybe they were due for a drubbing. Rookie Jose Fernandez and the Miami Marlins gave them one.

Fernandez threw eight innings Friday and struck out 14, the most by an NL pitcher this season, to help Miami beat the Indians 10-0, snapping their longest win streak since 2008.

The Indians were out-hit 16-3, and their batters struck out a season-high 16 times. Their defense was lousy, too: Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera committed two errors, and his first-inning miscue led to three unearned runs.

But the biggest problem was Fernandez.

"Unfortunately for us, that's as good a start as I think we've seen all year," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "He had everything, and thankfully he's in the National League."

Fernandez's strikeout total was the highest by an NL pitcher this season. The All-Star right-hander became the first major league pitcher to strike out at least 13 in consecutive games since Randy Johnson in 2004. He's the first rookie to do so since Kerry Wood in 1998.

Fernandez (8-5) set a Marlins record for the most strikeouts in consecutive starts. He had 13 Sunday in a win over Pittsburgh.

"Man, what a pitcher," Miami manager Mike Redmond said. "He was on a mission. He went out against a great lineup and really just dominated."

Fernandez pitched for the first time since turning 21 Wednesday and showed he's not yet over the hill, allowing just three hits. He struck out at least one batter in every inning and was still throwing 97 mph in the eighth.

He also hit a sacrifice fly in the third for his fourth RBI this season.

Fernandez's strikeout total was the most by a rookie since Stephen Strasburg of the Nationals had 14 in 2010. He's the first NL rookie to strike out 10 in at least four games since Cole Hamels of the Phillies in 2006.

"I'm just trying to make good pitches," Fernandez said. "I'm not trying to strike out people. I'm not going out there saying, 'I've got to strike out 20.' I'm not thinking about that."

Logan Morrison provided all the support Fernandez needed with four hits and four RBIs. Adeiny Hechavarria and Jake Marisnick each had three hits.

In the first inning, Cabrera mishandled a potential double-play grounder with one out. Morrison followed with an RBI double, Donovan Solano's groundout scored another run and Hechavarria hit a two-out RBI single.

"We lose the game in the first inning right there," Cabrera said. "That was a routine groundball. I just missed it."

Fernandez walked the pitcher — an especially egregious lapse against an AL team — but that was the only base on balls he allowed. When he headed for the dugout after the eighth inning, he waved his cap to acknowledge a standing ovation from the crowd of 17,731.

"I told him, 'You might have finished that game if you hadn't walked the pitcher,'" Redmond said with a grin.

Fernandez, who doesn't have a complete game yet, threw a career-high 108 pitches before departing reluctantly for a pinch-hitter. He put on batting helmet in the bottom of the eighth even though he knew he was being lifted by Redmond.

"I was joking with Red," Fernandez said. "I said, 'Red, I'm going out there.' He said, 'No you're not!'"

Steve Ames had two strikeouts in complete the Marlins' second consecutive shutout, and their fifth this season. The Indians were shut out for the sixth time.

Ubaldo Jimenez (8-6) needed 107 pitches to get through four innings. He allowed five runs, two earned, and declined to blame Cabrera's first-inning error for his showing.

"It would have ended the inning," Jimenez said, "but as the starting pitcher you just want to pick up your teammates, and I couldn't."

In the third inning Fernandez walked Jimenez, who has only one at-bat all season, but the rookie pitched around the mistake and retired the next 12 batters before Cabrera doubled in the seventh.

Cleveland's other hit was a single by Ryan Raburn in the eighth.

Notes: Cabrera committed two errors and has six this season. ... A scoring change in a game July 29 gave the Marlins' Juan Pierre his 20th stolen base. That gives him 13 consecutive seasons with 20 or more stolen bases. ... Marlins OF Chris Coghlan (back) said he might be a week away from beginning a rehabilitation assignment.