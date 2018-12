Indiana Fever center Jessica Davenport has been diagnosed with a stress fracture to her left tibia and will miss 6- to-8 weeks.

Davenport averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 34 games for the defending WNBA champion Fever last season.

The Ohio State product has averaged 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 174 career games (26 starts) for New York and Indiana.