Indianapolis win tainted by losing WR Reggie Wayne with season-ending knee injury

Colts receiver Reggie Wayne will miss the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Sunday night's win over Denver.

Wayne was injured in the fourth quarter as he tried to come back and catch a low pass. He was not hit on the play.

It's a devastating blow for the Colts (5-2) and for Wayne, the 35-year-old receiver who became the ninth member of the league's 1,000-catch club last week. Wayne had started 189 consecutive games, the longest streak among active receivers.

Coach Chuck Pagano would not say whether the AFC South-leading Colts would sign another receiver to replace Wayne during this week's bye.

